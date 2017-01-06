  /   ISSN 1607-6389
LATEST_UPDATE_ON Fri, 06 Jan 2017 - 13:21
Science at the Service of Society in Holguin

hg9.jpgThe implementation of some 300 environmental projects in various spheres of society distinguished the activity of professionals from the territorial delegation of Science Technology and Environment in the province of Holguín in 2016.
First Cuban Exports to the U.S. in Fifty Years: Artisanal Charcoal

cuba-eeuu-acuerdo-exportacion-carbon-vegetal.jpgFor the first time in the past fifty years, Cuba will make in January its first exports to the United States, following the signing Thursday in Havana of a contract by the island´s CubaExport company and the US Coabana Trading LLC to import artisanal charcoal.
Holguin Marks its 265th Anniversary as a City

semana-cutl.jpgThe city of Holguin will hold from January 16 to 21 the 35th edition of the Culture Week dedicated to local poet and cultural promoter Gilberto Seik and Hiram Pérez, historian, promoter of the creation of museums and the conservation of patrimonial heritages.
Holguin to Host FitCuba 2017 with Germany as Guest of Honor

cuba-fitcuba.jpgThe 37th International Tourism Fair FitCuba 2017 will be held in the eastern province of Holguín from May 3 to 6, with Germany as guest country of honor, said Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero.
Holguin: Large Investments in Social Works in 2016

Photo: Lisandra Cardoso / Radio AnguloThe sectors of the economy and services in Holguín province in 2016 benefited from a large investment program that reached values that exceeded over 480 million pesos.
Cuba Maintains Low Rate of Infant Mortality

mortalidadinfantil.jpgCuba has maintained, for the ninth consecutive year, an infant mortality rate of less than five deaths per thousand live births.
New Challenges for Holguin Scientists in 2017

logo-citma.jpgThe insertion of Holguin science into production and society is one big challenge this coming 2017 for the territorial delegation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma) in this northeastern Cuban province.
Austrian Former President Calls for Closer Links with Cuba

Heinz-Fischer.jpgAustrian Former President Heinz Fischer has stated that he is in favor of improving relations between his country and Cuba, the Cuban embassy in Vienna reports today.
Russia Reacts to US Accusations Against Its Media

Margarita-Simonyan.jpgRussia Today (RT) has criticized US intelligence chief James Clepper's for his accusation that Russia has disrespected the US political system.
Cuba: Int´l Book Fair in February

Photo: CubadebateThis coming February 9, the 26th International Book Fair of Havana will be inaugurated at the city's San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress, with more than 700 new editions and four million copies on hand. The celebration of reading will continue in Havana through the 19th, and across the island through April 16, with events in all provinces.
US Airline Alaska Flights to Cuba

Photo: Abel Padrón Padilla The eighth and lasts US airline company to open commercial flights to Havana was Alaska, which opened that route on Thursday with a flight from Seattle to the city´s Jose Marti International Airport.

Holguin

Culture

Cuba

Health

World

Opinion

Sports

Specials

Copyright © 2000-2017 Periódico AHORA. The reproduction of any work is authorized by our Web Site whenever it is done entirely and also if quoting the source.
Optimized for IE, Firefox, Opera, Safari, Google Crome and Netscape. Resolution: 1024 x 768 pixeles.
CSS Valid | XHTML Valid