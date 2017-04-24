The installation of six new wind farms is one of the main projections of the electricity sector in Holguin this year, said Rosel González, vice president of the Provincial Administration Council.
The Colombian film La Torre deserved the Humberto Solás Grand Prix in the category Film under construction, during the closing ceremony of the Gibara International Film Festival.
Gibara Film Festival Delivers Lucia Awards (+Photos)
A small fire generated by a short circuit in an air conditioner, belonging to the private restaurant "Mediterráneo", was extinguished on Sunday night in the boulevard of Holguin between Aguilera and Arias streets.
The people of Holguin are preparing to celebrate May Day, International Workers' Day. More than 500 thousand people will fill streets and squares of the province guided by the ideas of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.
The 9th International Workshop On Aseptic Processing in the Pharmaceutical Industry will open here next Monday, with the attendance of experts from 8 countries of the Americas and Europe, organizers announced.
The 8th International Scientific Conference of the University of Holguín will be held in Guardalavaca from 26 to 28 April, as an opportunity to socialize the academic work of students and professors in the region.
The May 37th International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2017, will reportedly host the world's most important travel agencies and tour operators.