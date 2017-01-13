Holguin: Better Electricity Service in Rural Communities The electrification of more than a dozen rural communities and the reduction of a hundred low-voltage areas are among the achievements of the electricity sector in the province of Holguin during 2016.

Cuban Doctors Honored For more than five months they saved thousands of lives even at the risk of losing their own, leaving behind the warm of their homes, their families. They traveled to lands far away before the UN´s call and the World Health Organization (OMS) to help the fight against Ebola epidemic in African countries.

Holguin: Protecting the City with Passion Among the city of Holguín’s most notable charms are its parks, which are more than spaces designed simply for rest and recreation, but rather part of the city's culture created by residents who value its universal appeal.

Danny Glover Tours Fidel Castro's Birthplace (+Photos) Us actor and human rights activist Danny Glover visited the Historic Complex of Biran, which houses, among other properties, the birthplace of Commander-in-Chief of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro.

Holguin Reports Low Infant Mortality Rate Holguin is among the Cuban provinces with the lowest infant mortality rate in children under one year, closing 2016 with 3.8 per thousand live births, according preliminary reports of the Department of Statistics of the Health Directorate in this northeastern region of Cuba.