Holguin Plans to Install New Wind Farms

Photo: Amauris BetancourtThe installation of six new wind farms is one of the main projections of the electricity sector in Holguin this year, said Rosel González, vice president of the Provincial Administration Council.
Gibara Int´l Film Festival Awards Best Films

Photo: ACNThe Colombian film La Torre deserved the Humberto Solás Grand Prix in the category Film under construction, during the closing ceremony of the Gibara International Film Festival.
 

Gibara Film Festival Delivers Lucia Awards (+Photos)

I Gibara Film Festival: Photo Exhibit "Lucia" Opened
Small Fire in Boulevard of Holguín (+Photos and Video)

Photo: Reynaldo CruzA small fire generated by a short circuit in an air conditioner, belonging to the private restaurant "Mediterráneo", was extinguished on Sunday night in the boulevard of Holguin between Aguilera and Arias streets.
United the People of Holguín Get Ready for the May 1st

The people of Holguin are preparing to celebrate May Day, International Workers' Day. More than 500 thousand people will fill streets and squares of the province guided by the ideas of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.
Cuba To Host International Pharmaceutical Workshop

The 9th International Workshop On Aseptic Processing in the Pharmaceutical Industry will open here next Monday, with the attendance of experts from 8 countries of the Americas and Europe, organizers announced.
Holguin Hosts International Scientific Conference

The 8th International Scientific Conference of the University of Holguín will be held in Guardalavaca from 26 to 28 April, as an opportunity to socialize the academic work of students and professors in the region.
Cuba Reading for Tourism Fair FITCuba 2017

Photo: Juan Pablo Carreras The May 37th International Tourism Fair, FITCuba 2017, will reportedly host the world's most important travel agencies and tour operators.
WHO Pushes World Immunization Week

The World Health Organization calls on all nations to push more in the vacination programas because there are 19,4 millon children that need those benfits.
First Portuguese Construction Firm in Mariel Zone

Photo: Radio Habana Cuba“The Engimov Caribe S.A., which is the first Portuguese company approved in the local Especial Developing Zone (ZEDM), will look for accompanying the socioeconomic progress of Cuba through a highly prioritized sector like the construction one. “ Its representatives reaffirmed.
U.S. Cruise Liner "Empress of the Seas" Arrives in Havana

The cruise liner "Empress of the Seas" arrived in Havana for the first time on Sunday, becoming the second vessel from the U.S. company Royal Caribbean to arrive on the island.
French Socialists and Conservatives Analyze Election Results

The Socialist Party (PS) of France and also the conservative party Republicans (LR) began today meetings in their respective Parisian headquarters aimed at analyzing the results of the presidential elections and making decisions for the future.

