Preparations continue for the January 2 military parade and popular march in Havana, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Granma expedition's landing and the heroic uprising in Santiago de Cuba, Revolutionary Armed Forces Day, in honor of Fidel and Cuba's youth, according to organizers.
|JANUARY 2ND PARADE
Cuban youth will play a leading role in the march and military parade set to take place January 2, in Havana’s Plaza de la Revolución José Martí, in honor of Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro Ruz, the 58th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution and the island’s new generations.
The main indicators of the economy in the province of Holguín showed a favorable behavior during 2016, marked mainly by the progressive increase of production levels and labor productivity.
The historic leader of the Cuban Revolution has bequeathed to us his example, his optimism, and confidence in victory. The best monument to his ideas and work is to make a reality of the postulates he outlined in his concept of Revolution, which he announced May 1, 2000, and to which millions of Cubans expressed their commitment.
Cuba Approves Law on Use of Name and Image of Fidel Castro
Raul Castro Warns about Challenges of the Cuban Economy
Holguin decathlete Leonel Suárez Fajardo and discus thrower Denia Caballero were selected as 2016 Cuba´s best athletes in Track and Field, reported sport authorities in the island.
The Brisas Guardalavaca hotel received the Quality Leader seal, as result of a steady work in the optimization of the services to the clients who prefer this facility with All Inclusive modality and Four Stars brand of the Cubanacán Group.
The use of renewable energy sources in all Holguin´s municipalities can provide this province with a capacity of 500 megawatts, the same one produced by the Lidio Ramón Pérez thermoelectric plant located in Felton, Mayarí.