Honoring the Homeland

Preparations continue for the January 2 military parade and popular march in Havana, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Granma expedition's landing and the heroic uprising in Santiago de Cuba, Revolutionary Armed Forces Day, in honor of Fidel and Cuba's youth, according to organizers.
JANUARY 2ND PARADECuban Youth Lead the Way

Cuban youth will play a leading role in the march and military parade set to take place January 2, in Havana’s Plaza de la Revolución José Martí, in honor of Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro Ruz, the 58th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution and the island’s new generations.
Holguin Economy Showed Progress in 2016

Photo: Amauris BetancourtThe main indicators of the economy in the province of Holguín showed a favorable behavior during 2016, marked mainly by the progressive increase of production levels and labor productivity.
Raúl: We Are Not Going Back, Nor Will We Go Back, to Capitalism, This Is Totally Ruled Out

The historic leader of the Cuban Revolution has bequeathed to us his example, his optimism, and confidence in victory. The best monument to his ideas and work is to make a reality of the postulates he outlined in his concept of Revolution, which he announced May 1, 2000, and to which millions of Cubans expressed their commitment.

Cuba Approves Law on Use of Name and Image of Fidel Castro

Raul Castro Warns about Challenges of the Cuban Economy

Cuban Government Expects Economic Growth by 2017
Leonel Suárez: Cuban Best Athlete in 2016

Photo: ReutersHolguin decathlete Leonel Suárez Fajardo and discus thrower Denia Caballero were selected as 2016 Cuba´s best athletes in Track and Field, reported sport authorities in the island.
Brisas Guardalavaca Hotel: Quality Leader Seal

The Brisas Guardalavaca hotel received the Quality Leader seal, as result of a steady work in the optimization of the services to the clients who prefer this facility with All Inclusive modality and Four Stars brand of the Cubanacán Group.
Holguin for More Use of Renewable Energy

The use of renewable energy sources in all Holguin´s municipalities can provide this province with a capacity of 500 megawatts, the same one produced by the Lidio Ramón Pérez thermoelectric plant located in Felton, Mayarí.
Women's Rights Will Face Many Challenges in 2017, Activists Say

With the rise of right-wing populism in Europe and the United States, women are going to have a tough time in 2017, according to worldwide campaigners analyzing the trends on women’s rights.
Cuba Decorates Danny Glover, Estela and Ernesto Bravo

The Cuban State Council granted the National Medal of Friendship Thursday to documentary filmmakers Estela and Ernesto Bravo and US actor Danny Glover for their solidary support to the Cuban government and people.
Matanzas Takes the Record to 70 Wins in Cuban Baseball

Matanzas finished on fire the qualifying stage of the 56th Cuban National Baseball Series when sweeping Ciego de Ávila, achieving thus its 70th win of the season, record for competitions of 90 games.
Nationwide Truce Reached Between Syria Army, Opposition Groups

The Syrian government and opposition groups in the country have reached a nationwide cease-fire agreement that will take effect at midnight on the night of Dec. 29-30, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday, which was confirmed by both the Syrian army and several anti-government groups.

