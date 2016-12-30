JANUARY 2ND PARADE Cuban Youth Lead the Way Cuban youth will play a leading role in the march and military parade set to take place January 2, in Havana’s Plaza de la Revolución José Martí, in honor of Comandante en Jefe Fidel Castro Ruz, the 58th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution and the island’s new generations.

Holguin Economy Showed Progress in 2016 The main indicators of the economy in the province of Holguín showed a favorable behavior during 2016, marked mainly by the progressive increase of production levels and labor productivity.

Leonel Suárez: Cuban Best Athlete in 2016 Holguin decathlete Leonel Suárez Fajardo and discus thrower Denia Caballero were selected as 2016 Cuba´s best athletes in Track and Field, reported sport authorities in the island.

Brisas Guardalavaca Hotel: Quality Leader Seal The Brisas Guardalavaca hotel received the Quality Leader seal, as result of a steady work in the optimization of the services to the clients who prefer this facility with All Inclusive modality and Four Stars brand of the Cubanacán Group.