First Cuban Exports to the U.S. in Fifty Years: Artisanal Charcoal For the first time in the past fifty years, Cuba will make in January its first exports to the United States, following the signing Thursday in Havana of a contract by the island´s CubaExport company and the US Coabana Trading LLC to import artisanal charcoal.

Holguin Marks its 265th Anniversary as a City The city of Holguin will hold from January 16 to 21 the 35th edition of the Culture Week dedicated to local poet and cultural promoter Gilberto Seik and Hiram Pérez, historian, promoter of the creation of museums and the conservation of patrimonial heritages.

Holguin to Host FitCuba 2017 with Germany as Guest of Honor The 37th International Tourism Fair FitCuba 2017 will be held in the eastern province of Holguín from May 3 to 6, with Germany as guest country of honor, said Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero.

Holguin: Large Investments in Social Works in 2016 The sectors of the economy and services in Holguín province in 2016 benefited from a large investment program that reached values that exceeded over 480 million pesos.

Cuba Maintains Low Rate of Infant Mortality Cuba has maintained, for the ninth consecutive year, an infant mortality rate of less than five deaths per thousand live births.