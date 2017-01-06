The implementation of some 300 environmental projects in various spheres of society distinguished the activity of professionals from the territorial delegation of Science Technology and Environment in the province of Holguín in 2016.
For the first time in the past fifty years, Cuba will make in January its first exports to the United States, following the signing Thursday in Havana of a contract by the island´s CubaExport company and the US Coabana Trading LLC to import artisanal charcoal.
The city of Holguin will hold from January 16 to 21 the 35th edition of the Culture Week dedicated to local poet and cultural promoter Gilberto Seik and Hiram Pérez, historian, promoter of the creation of museums and the conservation of patrimonial heritages.
The 37th International Tourism Fair FitCuba 2017 will be held in the eastern province of Holguín from May 3 to 6, with Germany as guest country of honor, said Tourism Minister Manuel Marrero.
The sectors of the economy and services in Holguín province in 2016 benefited from a large investment program that reached values that exceeded over 480 million pesos.
Cuba has maintained, for the ninth consecutive year, an infant mortality rate of less than five deaths per thousand live births.
The insertion of Holguin science into production and society is one big challenge this coming 2017 for the territorial delegation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma) in this northeastern Cuban province.