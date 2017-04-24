Small Fire in Boulevard of Holguín (+Photos and Video) A small fire generated by a short circuit in an air conditioner, belonging to the private restaurant "Mediterráneo", was extinguished on Sunday night in the boulevard of Holguin between Aguilera and Arias streets.

United the People of Holguín Get Ready for the May 1st The people of Holguin are preparing to celebrate May Day, International Workers' Day. More than 500 thousand people will fill streets and squares of the province guided by the ideas of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Cuba To Host International Pharmaceutical Workshop The 9th International Workshop On Aseptic Processing in the Pharmaceutical Industry will open here next Monday, with the attendance of experts from 8 countries of the Americas and Europe, organizers announced.

Holguin Hosts International Scientific Conference The 8th International Scientific Conference of the University of Holguín will be held in Guardalavaca from 26 to 28 April, as an opportunity to socialize the academic work of students and professors in the region.